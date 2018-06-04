Winnipeg Whiteout street parties cost $2.2M, attracted 120,000 Jets fans

The numbers are in and the equivalent of about 10 per cent of Manitoba's population crammed into the Winnipeg Whiteout street parties this spring to take in the Jets' historic playoff run.

Economic Development Winnipeg, which organized the downtown event, said Monday that a total of 120,500 fans attended the nine street parties over six weeks. That figure does not include the sellout crowd of roughly 15,000 fans who watched each game inside Bell MTS Centre.

The parties cost $2,167,000 to host. Of that total, True North Sports and Entertainment covered $1,084,900; Economic Development Winnipeg paid $120,000; and the City of Winnipeg incurred $962,000 in costs that are being managed with funds from existing municipal budgets, Economic Development Winnipeg said.

"The Winnipeg Whiteout street parties has elevated our city's prominence on the map," Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, said in a news release.

"From Nashville to New York and from Las Vegas to Helsinki, people are taking note of Winnipeg, its energy and its people. This will have a long-term positive impact for our city."

The final party wrapped up May 20 with a Western Conference final-ending loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Bell MTS Place.

The expansion-draft Knights ousted the Jets in five games to advance to the Stanley Cup finals, where they're currently facing off against the Washington Capitals.

About 100 hundred staff worked each of the nine street parties, which included five large screens, 2,100 metres of fenced-in areas, 165 portable toilets and 15 food vendors.

It took eight hours to set up and more than three hours to tear down each party, Economic Development Winnipeg said.

It was the first time a Winnipeg NHL franchise had ever made it to the Western Conference finals.