If "This is Winnipeg," as so many Jets fans' shirts proclaim, the Prairie city is a wacky, creative and stormtrooper-filled place.

Wild costumes dotted the crowd as more than 15,000 fans donned white and crowded into several blocks of downtown Winnipeg on Thursday night to take in Game 4 of the Jets-Predators second-round series on big screens at the Whiteout Street Party.

Well, most of them wore white.

"I'm Batman," Oliver Queen said in his best low, gruff Christian Bale Batman impersonation. "Except for the shirt this is just pretty much what I usually wear."

Oliver Queen dressed in a Batman costume for Game 4. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The Predators downed the Jets 2-1 and will head back home to Nashville for Game 5 on Saturday against Winnipeg.

Before the disappointing loss, many of those thousands of Jets fans put on their painted game faces and creative costumes — from a living puck to multiple Star Wars lovers and more.

This Jets fan rolled into the party dressed as a living Jets-themed hockey puck. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

A young fan reps his team in a Jets jersey and Star Wars stormtrooper helmet. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Some travelled far from city limits to get in on the magic.

Jolene and Brandon Banga drove more than 325 kilometres from their hometown of Moosomin, Sask., to get rowdy with the Winnipeg whiteout crowd.

Jolene and Brandon Banga rock the white face paint ahead of Game 4 between the Jets and Preds in Winnipeg Thursday night. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"We drove three hours to get here, so we talked about it along the way. We planned it out," Brandon Banga said. "We were Jets fans when we were younger, and then they came back."

The ghostly face paint came from a local craft store, Jolene Banga said.

Blues artist B.B. King dubbed his favourite guitar Lucille, and leather-jacketed Jets fan/living billboard Christopher Hawkins borrowed the moniker for his lit-up bat.

A fan with a huge cardboard Jets sign on his back slaps a lit-up bat in his hand outside Bell MTS Place. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

He also put together a massive cardboard Jets sign that he strapped to his back.

The costume took six hours to build.

"No sleep yesterday until this morning," he said. "Only problem is some of the security is a little disappointed with how big I am, but hey, the bigger the better."

Others, like Boba Jet, put less time into their costumes.

This fan slapped together some sports equipment and Star Wars-themed, Boba Fett-inspired Mandalorian bounty hunter armour in support of Winnipeg. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"My costume was assembled 10 minutes before we left the house," he said in his Star Wars-themed Boba Fett warrior costume. "This is the time to be a Winnipeg Jets fan."

Thomas Graban has attended three whiteout parties this playoff season. On Tuesday he showed up as the Grim Reaper, and on Thursday, Graban was decked out in a metallic, Terminator-like costume with the word Destroy running across his torso.

A silver robot bent on destroying the competition shows up to support the Jets at the whiteout party Thursday outside Bell MTS Place. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

He and his dad watched the team play for years starting in the 1980s.

"My dad waited for them to get this far and he passed away, and now I am carrying it on," said Graban.

As for his vote for the best whiteout costume?

"There are so many. Everybody is creative," Graban said. "Wait until you see me next time!"

The Jets and Predators face off in Game 5 Friday in Nashville.

A Jets fan grooves to live music at the whiteout party. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)