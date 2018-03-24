Wheeler leaves Jets' practice early after fight with Chiarot

Things got a little heated at the Winnipeg Jets' practice on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Paul Maurice had to ask Blake Wheeler to hit the dressing room early after the team captain got into an on-ice dust-up with teammate Ben Chiarot during a power play drill.

After the practice, Maurice told Jets TV he didn't mind the intensity.

"Our theory in how we practice is real short, as fast as we can, full-contact sport. In the game, somebody gets an elbow up, somebody gets a piece of somebody, that happens and occasionally in practice, that's going to happen. It's all good."

The squabble came a day after the Jets set a new franchise record with their 100th point of the regular season in a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

'Always a good thing'

Wheeler didn't talk to media after the practice, but Chiarot said the extra energy is welcome as the team gets ready for its first playoff run in three years.

"(Fights) happen all the time," he said. "Tempers get up. Like I said, intensity in practice is always a good thing. It's something we're trying to bring here before the playoffs."

Centre Mark Scheifele, who was on the ice at the time of the fight, said the dust-up didn't cause him much worry.

"We have short memories," he said. "You're in the heat of the moment for a little bit. Then you have a quick bite to eat and a glass of water and you're ready to go."

Maurice said he doesn't think he'll need to talk to either player about the fracas.

"There will be no family meeting tomorrow," he grinned.

With a record of 45-19-10, the Jets are sitting in second spot in the Central Division, 10 points ahead of the Minnesota Wild and six behind the Nashville Predators.

The Jets host the Predators at Bell MTS Place Sunday night.