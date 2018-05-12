Winnipeg Jets fans fill downtown for first game of Western Conference finals

Winnipeggers are more than ready for the Winnipeg Jets' first Western Conference finals appearance in franchise history.

The team plays the Vegas Golden Knights at Bell MTS Centre Saturday starting at 6 p.m. but fans have been packed into the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party since 4 p.m.

The street party — the first party of the playoffs to require tickets to get in to the free event — quickly sold out when those tickets went on sale Friday.

Upwards of 40,000 fans have packed the downtown area in Winnipeg during the Jets' Stanley Cup playoff games. Fans will ratchet up the excitement on Saturday for Game 1 of the Western Conference final against the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. (Jason Halstead/Getty Images)

After practice earlier in the day Saturday Jets' captain Blake Wheeler told media the team does not want to let those fans down.

"We're coming in focused on tonight," he said. "We're just trying to play our game and let our crowd cheer a little bit."

The game will be live streamed on CBC sports, click here to watch the action.