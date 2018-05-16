Vegas Golden Knights burned by the King in Elvis-themed parody song by Jets fans

For the second time, CBC audience members have worked together to create a twangy, confident ode to the Winnipeg Jets — this time for Round 3 of the NHL playoff series.

During the second round against the Nashville Predators, CBC Manitoba and its audience crafted a parody of The Gambler by Kenny Rogers.

With that round under the team's belt and the Jets now facing the Las Vegas Golden Knights, it was time to make an updated soundtrack.

CBC Manitoba's Information Radio asked listeners to write in new lyrics to the tune of the vintage hit Viva Las Vegas by Elvis Presley. The requirement: make the words about kicking Golden butt.

About 25 people sent in their ideas, which were brought together to create one seamless song.

CBC Manitoba enlisted Miss Elvis Lee — an Elvis tribute artist known in her off-hours as Marnie Mackintosh — and Winnipeg folk-rockers the Kris Ulrich Trio to bring it to life.

Watch our video of Miss Elvis Lee and the Kris Ulrich Trio performing the Let's Beat Las Vegas parody:

Mackintosh's aunt Linda Bonneteau said she got Mackintosh started on Elvis young, when she was seven — around the same time she started playing hockey, Mackintosh added.

"We used to watch Elvis movies all weekend long and she just went from there and just continued and continued and just got into it," Bonneteau said. "It's just awesome."

Mackintosh said she's been playing hockey her whole life, too, and admits she has a mean shot from the blue line. She's also a huge Jets fan, she said.

"Right now, I really love Tanev. He's a digger," she said. "You know what, they're all my favourites, every single one of them. They're doing a great job."

Bonneteau said she's getting into playoff fever, too, even though she's not a diehard fan.

"[Winnipeggers are] just all together, supportive. Myself, I'm not a hockey fan, but since the Jets I've been sitting there with my white shirt on, too," she said. "It's just amazing."

Kris Ulrich, who heads up his eponymous trio, said he's loved watching the games so far.

"It's awesome. I just love seeing the city alive like this," said Karl Shewchuk, who plays bass for the band.

Drummer Cody Iwasiuk said he didn't initially know what to make of a request to back up an Elvis tribute artist to create a hockey hit.

"Little confused, wasn't sure how this was going to all play out," he said. "But it's pretty amazing what happened. I think it's pretty fun."

The Jets play the Golden Knights on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Vegas's T-Mobile Arena.

Winnipeg folk-rocker Kris Ulrich belts out a strain of the Viva Las Vegas parody. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Full lyrics, to the tune of Viva Las Vegas by Elvis Presley

Written by Scott Erickson, James Slade, Neil Coligan, Mark Jefkins, Marcy Markusa and Marnie Mackintosh, a.k.a. Miss Elvis Lee

Whiteout city gonna set my soul

Gonna set my soul on fire

Got a whole lot of hockey still left to play

You can't break through this D-sire

There's a city full of fans

Waiting out there

Mesmerized by the Hellebuyck stare

Our Jets are fuelled fast with gas to spare

So, let's beat Las Vegas, let's beat Las Vegas

How I wish that there were more

Than 60 minutes in a game

But even if there were 40 more

You'd never put our team away

Marc-Andre Fleury is a cheerful guy

'Til Scheifele gets past him on his high blocker side

And Laine's slapshot takes the rest of his pride

So, let's beat Las Vegas, let's beat Las Vegas

Let's beat Sin City with your new team flyin'

Buff will have you cryin', hitting

All your hopes down the drain

Let's beat Las Vegas in our prairie city

Golden Boy's so pretty

And he's standing tall

Looking over Portage and Main

What happens in Vegas might stay there now

When our Jets fly into the States

The Canadian invasion by the team we love

Will overtake your airspace

All those gamblers better watch how they play

A bet against the Jets ain't gonna pay

We know the CUP is coming our way

When we beat Las Vegas

Let's beat Las Vegas

Let's beat Last Vegas

Let's beat...

Let's beat...

Las Vegas!