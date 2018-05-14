Jets look to light up Knights, take 2-0 lead in Western Conference Final

The air is electric in downtown Winnipeg where Jets fans by the thousands have gathered on a warm spring day, counting on another pleasant Knight-fall.

After riding a three-goal scoring outburst in a stretch of just 7½ minutes during Saturday's Game 1, the Jets will be looking to tighten their hold over the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL's best-of-seven Western Conference Final Monday.

Winnipeg Jets players celebrate Dustin Byfuglien's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 1 on Saturday. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Game 2, like the first in the series, takes place inside the deafening confines of Bell MTS Place where fans have pushed the decibel levels to ear-bleeding levels. The series shifts to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Game 3 on Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday.

Winnipeg finished the NHL's regular season with the best home record in the league at 32-7-2. The team won their last nine consecutive home games of the regular season and their first four home games of the playoffs to extend the winning streak to a combined 13 games.

In that span, the Jets outscored their opposition 52-27.

Blake Wheeler, right, jokes about having to play defence for Dustin Byfuglien in their game against Vegas Golden Knights as they talk to media after Game 1. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

The ride ended after the 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs. The Jets then lost the next home game as well, marking the first time they suffered back-to-back losses at Bell MTS Place since Feb. 20-27.

Winnipeg got back to its winning ways at home on Saturday against Vegas.

Here's how the Jets fare, so far: