Jets look to light up Knights, take 2-0 lead in Western Conference Final
The air is electric in downtown Winnipeg where Jets fans by the thousands have gathered on a warm spring day, counting on another pleasant Knight-fall.
After riding a three-goal scoring outburst in a stretch of just 7½ minutes during Saturday's Game 1, the Jets will be looking to tighten their hold over the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL's best-of-seven Western Conference Final Monday.
Game 2, like the first in the series, takes place inside the deafening confines of Bell MTS Place where fans have pushed the decibel levels to ear-bleeding levels. The series shifts to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Game 3 on Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday.
Winnipeg finished the NHL's regular season with the best home record in the league at 32-7-2. The team won their last nine consecutive home games of the regular season and their first four home games of the playoffs to extend the winning streak to a combined 13 games.
In that span, the Jets outscored their opposition 52-27.
The ride ended after the 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs. The Jets then lost the next home game as well, marking the first time they suffered back-to-back losses at Bell MTS Place since Feb. 20-27.
Winnipeg got back to its winning ways at home on Saturday against Vegas.
Here's how the Jets fare, so far:
- Jets are 8-1 in the playoffs when scoring first.
- Winnipeg's lone win in the playoffs when not scoring the first goal was in Game 3 of Round 2 against Nashville when the Jets erased a 3-0 first period deficit and went on to win 7-4.
- Dustin Byfuglien leads NHL defencemen in scoring in the playoffs with 15 points (5G, 10A).
- Blake Wheeler leads the NHL playoffs with 15 assists, including eight in the past four games.
- Mark Scheifele leads the NHL playoffs in goals with 12 in 13 games. He has scored 25.5 per cent of the Jets' post-season goals.
- The Jets are tied with the Washington Capitals for the most goals per game in the playoffs at 3.62. Each team has scored 47 goals in 13 games.
- The Jets lead the NHL in the playoffs with 18 third-period goals in the playoffs.
- Winnipeg has a plus-10 goal differential in the third period of the playoffs, the best in the league.
- The Jets had 33 hits in Game 1 against the Golden Knights — the most in a game since the first round against the Minnesota Wild. During that series, they had 39 hits in Game 1 and 38 in Game 2. In all, the Jets have had 30 hits or more in five playoff games.