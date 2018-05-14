Skip to Main Content
Jets look to light up Knights, take 2-0 lead in Western Conference Final

The air is electric in downtown Winnipeg where Jets fans by the thousands have gathered on a warm spring day, counting on another pleasant Knight-fall.
Darren Bernhardt · CBC News ·
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister was among the throng of Jets fans at Monday's whiteout party. (Camille Gris Roy/CBC)

After riding a three-goal scoring outburst in a stretch of just 7½ minutes during Saturday's Game 1, the Jets will be looking to tighten their hold over the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL's best-of-seven Western Conference Final Monday.

Winnipeg Jets players celebrate Dustin Byfuglien's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 1 on Saturday. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Game 2, like the first in the series, takes place inside the deafening confines of Bell MTS Place where fans have pushed the decibel levels to ear-bleeding levels. The series shifts to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Game 3 on Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday.

Winnipeg finished the NHL's regular season with the best home record in the league at 32-7-2. The team won their last nine consecutive home games of the regular season and their first four home games of the playoffs to extend the winning streak to a combined 13 games.

In that span, the Jets outscored their opposition 52-27.

Blake Wheeler, right, jokes about having to play defence for Dustin Byfuglien in their game against Vegas Golden Knights as they talk to media after Game 1. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

The ride ended after the 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs. The Jets then lost the next home game as well, marking the first time they suffered back-to-back losses at Bell MTS Place since Feb. 20-27.

Winnipeg got back to its winning ways at home on Saturday against Vegas.

Here's how the Jets fare, so far:

  • Jets are 8-1 in the playoffs when scoring first.
  • Winnipeg's lone win in the playoffs when not scoring the first goal was in Game 3 of Round 2 against Nashville when the Jets erased a 3-0 first period deficit and went on to win 7-4.
  • Dustin Byfuglien leads NHL defencemen in scoring in the playoffs with 15 points (5G, 10A).
  • Blake Wheeler leads the NHL playoffs with 15 assists, including eight in the past four games.
  • Mark Scheifele leads the NHL playoffs in goals with 12 in 13 games. He has scored 25.5 per cent of the Jets' post-season goals.
  • The Jets are tied with the Washington Capitals for the most goals per game in the playoffs at 3.62. Each team has scored 47 goals in 13 games.
  • The Jets lead the NHL in the playoffs with 18 third-period goals in the playoffs.
  • Winnipeg has a plus-10 goal differential in the third period of the playoffs, the best in the league.
  • The Jets had 33 hits in Game 1 against the Golden Knights — the most in a game since the first round against the Minnesota Wild. During that series, they had 39 hits in Game 1 and 38 in Game 2. In all, the Jets have had 30 hits or more in five playoff games.

About the Author

Darren Bernhardt

Reporter/Editor

Darren Bernhardt began his journalism career in newspapers, first at the Regina Leader-Post then the Saskatoon StarPhoenix. He has been with CBC Manitoba since 2009.

