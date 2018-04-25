Skip to Main Content
Tourism Winnipeg takes over Visit Saint Paul Twitter account after winning Jets bet

Notifications

Tourism Winnipeg takes over Visit Saint Paul Twitter account after winning Jets bet

For one hour, Tourism Winnipeg took over the Twitter account of Visit Saint Paul, the tourism agency for the Minnesota Wild's home city.

Tourism agencies for both cities made a bet on 1st-round playoff series between Jets and Wild

CBC News ·
After winning a bet on the first-round NHL playoff series between the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild, Tourism Winnpeg got to take over the Twitter account of Visit Saint Paul, the tourism agency of the Wild's home city. (Byren Gregorchuk/@fortheloveofwinnipeg/Instagram)

The glow of the Jets' first-round victory in the NHL playoffs continues to radiate throughout Winnipeg, and now it has extended a little farther south.

For one hour, Tourism Winnipeg took over the Twitter account of Visit Saint Paul, the tourism agency for the home city of the Minnesota Wild.

This wasn't the result of a vengeful hack. Tourism Winnipeg and Visit Saint Paul made a bet that the city whose team won the series would get control of the loser's Twitter account from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Jets beat the Wild in five games, with a crushing 5-0 shutout victory to clinch the series.

But rather than gloat over the superiority of the local sports team, Tourism Winnipeg took the opportunity to promote the Canadian city to its neighbours to the south.

Well, there might have been a little gloating.

The Saint Paul agency was a good sport about it. After begrudgingly handing over the keys to the account, Visit Saint Paul resumed control with a shoutout to the Peg.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us