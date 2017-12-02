The Winnipeg Jets are at the top of their division after a 7–4 win against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

"I don't know if I would've predicted we'd be where we are right now at this point in the season, but we'll take it," centre Bryan Little told reporters Saturday.

The team is leading the Western conference standings with a one-point lead over the St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings, and have the most points out of any Canadian team.

But Little said players aren't getting ahead of themselves.

"We're not patting ourselves on the back yet. We're enjoying it, and you know, it's fun coming to the rink right now. But we know a lot of things can happen and we're going to be ready for it if it does."

Winnipeg Jets centre Bryan Little says the team is enjoying success but knows there's still plenty of games left before playoffs. (CBC)

Little said he's been happy to surprise those who didn't think the team would get this far. The team, which has been playing out of Winnipeg since 2011, has made it into the playoffs once, and got knocked out in the first round.

Little attributes the success to more consistent play and a better job at bouncing back from losses.

"Confidence is a dangerous thing and we have lots of it. Like I said, every night we go into the game feeling like we can beat anyone," he said.

'Jets are for real right now'

Trevor Alexander, the writer and producer of Hockey Blog in Canada, told CBC's Information Radio the team has a good mixture of confidence and maturity on its roster.

"We found the magic formula to string together a pile of wins and all of a sudden we're on top of the league here. Nothing wrong with that," he said. "I think the jury's in on this one. Jets are for real right now."

The team is working well as a whole, Alexander said, with notably strong performances from players including defensemen Tyler Myers and Jacob Trouba as well as goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Game Wrap: Jets beat Golden Knights, move to 1st in Western Conference1:49

"For a team that routinely never got goaltending in the past has suddenly found a goaltender that has no problem stopping pucks and is certainly winning them games, especially on nights when they're not at their best," he said.

There's still a few months to go before the playoffs, and Little said the team is more than aware of it.

"We're confident and we're having fun, but we know there's a lot of hockey left."