Jets street party becomes tickets-only event

Fans will need a ticket to experience the next whiteout.

True North Sports and Entertainment will make 25,000 free tickets available starting at noon Friday for the next street party Saturday at 4 p.m.

The tickets can be downloaded with no service fee at ticketmaster.ca beginning Friday at noon, True North officials said.

The Jets decided to make the event a ticketed affair in collaboration with Economic Development Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Police Service to ensure fans are not turned away at the gate and "provide an even better street party experience," the team announced on its website.

The next Whiteout Street Party will be capped at 22,000 people in the licensed area and 3,000 more at the family area at the Millennium Library. (Byren Gregorchuk/@fortheloveofwinnipeg/Instagram)

The club expects demand for the street party to increase after the Jets secured a berth in the Western Conference final on Thursday. Puck drop for the first game against the Vegas Golden Knights will be Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

Tickets will allow security, police and hospitality teams to better plan for the surge of white-clad fans, the team said.

Fans can secure a maximum of eight tickets per order for the first pair of street parties.

The whiteout party outside the rink will be capped at 22,000 fans in the licensed area and 3,000 people in the family area at Millennium Library.

Game tickets are now available for purchase on Ticketmaster.