The Winnipeg Jets' Steve Mason is heading to the Manitoba Moose in an effort to bring the goalie up to speed as the Jets hunt for top spot in the Western Conference.

The Jets announced Saturday that Mason, the team's backup goaltender, will play with the Moose on a conditioning assignment.

Mason will start for the Moose Saturday and Sunday, and is expected to return to the Jets lineup afterwards, said a Jets spokesperson.

Mason has suffered two concussions this year, including one in January. The netminder took a puck to the chin of his facemask in Chicago during the team's morning skate.

Mason, 29, has only played 11 games for the Jets this season with a 3-6-1 record with a .897 save percentage.

Originally signed to be the Jets' starter this season, Mason has only played three games since his first concussion in November.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck has taken over the top spot and done an admirable job with a 33-10-8 record and a .915 save percentage so far this season.

The Jets currently sit in second place in the Western Conference, six points behind the Nashville Predators.