Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will continue trying to shape the team into a playoff contender after both signed new multi-year contracts.

Both Maurice and Cheveldayoff had been expected to renew their contracts.

Cheveldayoff, who joined the Jets eight days after the team relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta in June 2011, is the only GM they have had. In a news release, the team credits Cheveldayoff with putting together a crop of young stars, including 2016 Calder Trophy finalist Patrik Laine.

Maurice has been with the team since January 2014 and has a 136-112-33 record in 281 games. Maurice, who replaced Claude Noel as head coach, was in the final year of his contract.

Last season marked the fifth time in six years that Winnipeg missed the playoffs.