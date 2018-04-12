Join CBC Manitoba for a Jets Q&A
CBC's Bartley Kives and Darren Bernhardt will answer your questions and hear your stories about the Winnipeg Jets 2018 NHL playoff run.
CBC Manitoba reporters Bartley Kives and Darren Bernhardt hosted a live Q&A on all things Jets-related.
The Winnipeg Jets officially have a playoff win under their belts, and the Winnipeg whiteout will pick up where it left off for Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
The live Q&A started at noon and ended at 12:30 p.m. CT.
You can watch it on the CBC Manitoba Facebook or Twitter pages.
