Playoff eats for Winnipeg Jets fans: How to make a Whiteout Kebab Dog, courtesy of Shawarma Khan

As a former Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Obby Khan knows a little about the pressure to bring home a win the Jets face ahead of Game 1 of the first round of NHL playoffs on Wednesday night.

Now a chef and owner of Shawarma Khan, he's also familiar with the fine art of tasty food.

With that in mind, CBC News asked Khan to cook up a specialty playoffs-inspired recipe to bring game-time excitement into the kitchen.

The chef came up with "the Whiteout Kebab Dog" — a hotdog-shawarma fusion, complete with a "whiteout" garlic sauce drizzle.

Khan calls that part the "crème de la crème."

"Make it look sexy," he said. "Everything at Shawarma Khan — our meats are sexy, our Whiteout Dog is sexy."

Obby Khan holds up his creation, complete with garlic sauce drizzle to represent the Winnipeg whiteout. (CBC)

He liked the recipe so much he'll be serving it up at Shawarma Khan in support of the Jets — but he won't be at Game 1 itself.

"I don't have tickets. I need to sell a lot of Whiteout Dogs to get playoff tickets," he said with a laugh.

How to make a Whiteout Dog:

You'll need a few specialty ingredients for this one, so feel free to purchase your shawarma beforehand and dress it up at home.

Ingredients:

12-inch submarine bun (Khan likes the ones from Winnipeg's Upper Crust Bakery).

Shredded cabbage-garlic sauce blend (coleslaw style).

Shawarma kebab.

Shredded mozzarella cheese.

Jalapeno.

Banana peppers.

Onions.

Pickled turnips (OK, so Khan orders his from Lebanon — don't feel bad if you have to skip this step).

Parsley.

Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber and Shawarma Khan owner Obby Khan shows CBC's Nadia Kidwai how to make a whiteout kebab dog ahead of the Jets' first game of the playoffs. 3:56

To prepare:

First, slice your bun down the middle, hotdog style.

Lay down a layer of the shredded cabbage-garlic sauce blend.

Then assemble your dog — stuff in your shawarma and top with the cheese (it's not commonly paired with shawarma but Khan says it works).

Melt the cheese in the oven to get the ooey-gooey goodness.

Top as desired with jalapeno, banana peppers and onions. Don't feel like you have to use all of them, but if you do use onions, put them on first, Khan advises.

Drizzle on your "whiteout" garlic sauce topping. Khan says the key is long strokes, back and forth in a zig-zag motion.

Finally, the finishing touch: a sprinkling of parsley and the pickled turnips (if you have a connection in Lebanon).

Voilà.

