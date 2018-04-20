Whiteout party full as Jets on cusp of playoff series win

For a franchise that only recently won its first-ever NHL playoff game, optimism is sky-high that the Jets are about to claim the series against the Minnesota Wild.

"It will absolutely happen tonight. They can't lose at home," said a confident Dylan Gerring, dressed up as wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, but in all white.

Statistics are on his side. The Jets haven't lost a game at home since Feb. 27 as they go into Game 5 tonight, leading their best-of-seven series against the Wild, 3-1.

Dylan Gerring, left, dressed as Hulk Hogan, has no doubts the Jets are going to win the series against Minnesota. Then they'll face Nashville, and win, he said. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

"It will be a 4-1 finish — two empty-net goals," Gerring predicted. "It's Jets all the way because they're just too powerful."

Gerring, in his sleeveless muscle shirt, was part of a horde of thousands of fans in the whiteout street party outside Bell MTS Place.

The space was expanded for a second time for Game 5, bringing its total capacity to 15,000. The party was full by the time the puck dropped.

Long time coming

It's been more than three decades since Jets fans were able to watch their team while walking around in T-shirts. Typically at this time of the year, the players have returned to the off-season homes and sports pundits have already done a post-mortem on how the team needs to improve.

Sure, the Jets made the playoffs in 2015 but it was over before fans finished painting their faces. They were swept in four straight games by the Anaheim Ducks.

On Friday, under double-digit temperatures that had people sleeping on dry park grass — yes, the snow is melted and grass is already dry — people in the city are still watching hockey.

The last time a Winnipeg NHL franchise advanced to the second round was in the 1986-87 season. That year, the original Jets knocked off the Calgary Flames in a best-of-seven-games series, 4-2. But then they hit the powerhouse Edmonton Oilers and were done in four.

Jason Kurdish, left, and Aaron Wold roam the whiteout street party before Friday's Game 5. Kurdish is certain of a win tonight but Wold is more cautious. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

"That's the old Jets. This is the new Jets," said Jason Kurdish, who oozed the same certainty as Gerring. "We're gonna do it tonight. It's gonna be awesome."

His friend, Aaron Wold, however, was more cautious.

PreviousNext "One game at a time," he said, not willing to make bold predictions. "We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, right?"

Game 6 of the series, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota.

