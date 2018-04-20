Whiteout party full as Jets on cusp of playoff series win
15K people packed in to fan zone outside arena
For a franchise that only recently won its first-ever NHL playoff game, optimism is sky-high that the Jets are about to claim the series against the Minnesota Wild.
"It will absolutely happen tonight. They can't lose at home," said a confident Dylan Gerring, dressed up as wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, but in all white.
Statistics are on his side. The Jets haven't lost a game at home since Feb. 27 as they go into Game 5 tonight, leading their best-of-seven series against the Wild, 3-1.
"It will be a 4-1 finish — two empty-net goals," Gerring predicted. "It's Jets all the way because they're just too powerful."
Gerring, in his sleeveless muscle shirt, was part of a horde of thousands of fans in the whiteout street party outside Bell MTS Place.
The space was expanded for a second time for Game 5, bringing its total capacity to 15,000. The party was full by the time the puck dropped.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGWhiteout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGWhiteout</a> - Way to go <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/bellmtsplace?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bellmtsplace</a> is full. The Street Party is full. If you haven't made it into the party, please be patient. We need to keep the numbers manageable so it's a safe night for everyone. Organizers are working on making more room. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoJetsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoJetsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/kOD5vOEvEm">pic.twitter.com/kOD5vOEvEm</a>—@wpgpolice
Long time coming
It's been more than three decades since Jets fans were able to watch their team while walking around in T-shirts. Typically at this time of the year, the players have returned to the off-season homes and sports pundits have already done a post-mortem on how the team needs to improve.
Sure, the Jets made the playoffs in 2015 but it was over before fans finished painting their faces. They were swept in four straight games by the Anaheim Ducks.
On Friday, under double-digit temperatures that had people sleeping on dry park grass — yes, the snow is melted and grass is already dry — people in the city are still watching hockey.
The last time a Winnipeg NHL franchise advanced to the second round was in the 1986-87 season. That year, the original Jets knocked off the Calgary Flames in a best-of-seven-games series, 4-2. But then they hit the powerhouse Edmonton Oilers and were done in four.
"That's the old Jets. This is the new Jets," said Jason Kurdish, who oozed the same certainty as Gerring. "We're gonna do it tonight. It's gonna be awesome."
His friend, Aaron Wold, however, was more cautious.
Game 6 of the series, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota.
Notebook:
- Mark Scheifele scored twice for Winnipeg in the Jets' 2-0 win in Game 4, including an empty-net goal.
- Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots in his first career playoff shutout.
- The Wild suffered just the eighth playoff shutout loss in 72 all-time playoff games — the first since a 4-0 defeat in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal against Dallas in 2016.
- The Wild are 4-6 all-time in Game 5 of a playoff series, falling last year in overtime as St. Louis clinched the first-round series.
- In 2003, the Wild became the first team in NHL history to come back from a 3-1 deficit twice in the same post-season, winning its first two playoff series with Game 7 victories on the road: Colorado in the first round and Vancouver in the second round.
- Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien has laid out the most hits in the series with 21 in four games, including a series-high eight hits in Game 2.
- Byfuglien is one of only three players in Stanley Cup playoffs history to be credited for more than 20 hits in the first four games of their series.