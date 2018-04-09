Only 500 tickets left for first round of NHL playoffs at Bell MTS Centre

If you're hoping to get tickets to see the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs, your odds just got a lot worse.

About 1,200 individual tickets were available for games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at Bell MTS Place when presales began Monday.

"As expected, ticket sales were very brisk, leaving approximately 500 tickets available for general sale for tomorrow," True North Sports and Entertainment said in a release.

That's about 500 seats for each of the four possible games, a spokesperson clarified.

Sales for those tickets begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 10.

About 95 per cent of season ticket holders picked up playoff tickets, so there weren't that many available to begin with.

But the Jets encourage fans to watch for more tickets to be released on the Winnipeg Jets website leading up to and on game days.

Resellers are already listing Jets playoff tickets for as much as $800 US. Resale tickets are also available. The Jets warn against using platforms other than SeatExchange, the official resale platform, as fake tickets can be difficult to spot.

Print-at-home tickets can only be printed within 24 hours of a game, so True North says if you see them online any earlier, they're likely counterfeit. Screenshots of tickets may be sold to multiple buyers, they say.

If you're lucky enough to get tickets, the Jets are also recommending caution in posting your score to social media, as someone may be able to copy the ID number.