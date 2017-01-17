The struggling Winnipeg Jets are bringing back Ondrej Pavelec after the goalie spent more than three months with the team's AHL affiliate.

The Jets sent Pavelec down to the Manitoba Moose in early October 2016.

The six-foot-three goaltender played 18 games for the Moose. He wraps up his time with the Moose with a 0.917 save percentage, 2.78 goals-against average and a 8-7-2 record.

The 29-year-old has been with the Jets organization since the team moved to Winnipeg in 2011.

The Jets also announced Tuesday that defenceman Ben Chiarot has been put on injured reserve following a Jan. 11 upper-body injury in a game against the Montreal Canadians.

With Chiarot off the bench, the Jets won't be sending either Connor Hellebuyck or Michael Hutchinson to the Moose. Both goalies will remain in rotation for Winnipeg, a Jets spokesperson said.