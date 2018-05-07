Winnipeg sizzles as Jets hold Preds against the ropes

​Under a sweltering sun, the largest outdoor crowd so far in Winnipeg's playoff run gathered Monday, showing both passion and perspiration as the Jets look to send the Predators into hibernation.

In blistering heat that reached 31.4 C earlier in the day and was still 22 C at game time, an estimated 25,000 fans crammed blocked-off streets outside Bell MTS Place, many sweating off their white face paint.

"It's unreal. It's crazy, this heat," said Steve Kush, decked out in white coveralls, white face paint and an oversized home-made hockey helmet created from, appropriately for the weather, a cooler.

"I had to thin it down a lot," he noted about his costume. "I've got a little muscle shirt on underneath instead of a big sweater. I love it."

Some 25,000 fans are expected to take part in Monday's street party in Winnipeg. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

To help the ice cope with the heat inside the arena — both from the tropical weather and the sweaty sell-out crowd of 15,321 fans — True North Sports and Entertainment has brought in two industrial-sized dehumidifiers and two 80-tonne air-cooled chillers.

But fans are counting on the Jets to heat the place up and making history. No Winnipeg NHL franchise has ever advanced past the Round 2 of the post-season.

The Jets are one win away from doing that and advancing to the Western Conference Final. They have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series after clobbering the Preds 6-2 on Saturday.

On hand to witness the possible moment is one of the greatest Jets of all time. Teemu Selanne, nicknamed the Finnish Flash for his speed, set the NHL on fire in his rookie season with the Jets in 1992-93. He scored 76 goals that season — an NHL record for a rookie that still stands — and won the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Though he also played for Anaheim, San Jose and Colorado before retiring in 2014, Selanne has professed his love for Winnipeg. On Monday, he posted an Instagram video of him wearing a Jets jersey and on a plane heading to the city,

Fans exploded into a raucous ovation when he was shown on the Jumbotron during the first period.

However, if the current pattern holds, it should be Nashville's turn to celebrate after Monday's contest. Neither team has won consecutive games in this series.

"They're gonna do it, absolutely they're gonna do it tonight. And then it's Vegas in the next round," Kush said.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights knocked off the San Jose Sharks on Sunday to win their series 4-1 and advance to the Western Conference Final.

If necessary, the deciding Game 7 will take place Thursday back in Nashville.

Notebook: