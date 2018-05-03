Swagger slumps in Winnipeg as Preds end Jets' home winning streak

Winnipeg Jets fans did something they haven't done in more than two months — saw their team lose on home ice.

The 2-1 win by the Nashville Predators has deadlocked the Western Conference semifinal best-of-seven series 2-2.

Prior to that, Winnipeg hadn't lost a game at Bell MTS Place since Feb. 27. The team that beat them? Nashville by a 6-5 score.

The Jets had a chance to put the Preds — the NHL's best team in the regular season — on the ropes with a win Thursday in Game 4.

And there was a lot of swagger in the strides of fans before the game started, and who could blame them?

More than anything, it was how the Jets won Game 3 that sent that confidence soaring.

Winnipeg spotted Nashville a 3-0 lead after the first period Tuesday but once they woke up, the Jets flexed their might. They outshot the Preds 35-18 in the final two periods and outscored them 7-1.

"We're going to win tonight. We're absolutely going to win tonight," Sheila Hathaway said before Thursday's game.

She was so sure about the Jets' fortunes that she was carrying around a miniature Stanley Cup.

Sheila and Des Hathaway were painted up and full of fearlessness for their Jets ahead of Game 4 against the Nashville Predators. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

"We'll do it again today just like we did the other day," added her husband, Des. "This is our game."

That swagger slumped by the second period, significantly.

The best scoring chance for the Jets was long gone in the rear view mirror by then. That one came early in the first, when Josh Morrissey swung around the right side of the Preds net as goalie Pekka Rinne had dropped to make a save on the left side.

The puck trickled past and Morrissey, who nearly overskated it, swatted a weak backhand at the empty net. But a sprawling Rinne kept it out with a desperate stab, blocking it with only the knob of his stick.

Maybe the late start left people feeling lethargic or maybe all the excitement had been spent on Tuesday when there was little down time between the rapid scoring outburst by the Jets.

But on Thursday, there were far fewer chants from the typically clever fans. A few "Go Jets Go" rants and some "refs you suck" was all they could muster.

In fact, there were long stretches of silence.

At one point in the third period, you could hear a lone voice yelling, "Here we go Je-ets, here we go," but no one else chimed in and the solo singer ended his act.

Even the boisterous boos for Preds pest P.K. Subban dwindled.

A goal in the last minute by Patrik Laine ended Rinne's shutout bid and gave the Jets fans something to cheer about but there was no epic comeback this time.

The series now shifts back to Nashville for Game 5 on Saturday while Game 6 is set for Monday back in Winnipeg.

Geared up

How is it that people still need Jets apparel? The team has been back for seven years and there are dozens of stores in the city that sell jerseys, hats, T-shirts, hoodies and more.

And that's not including online.

The Jets Gear store in Bell MTS Place was hopping once again on Thursday. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Yet, to look inside the Jets Gear store at Bell MTS Place on Thursday, you'd think everything was being offered up for the first time and everyone was scrambling to get their share.

An hour before faceoff, the store was shoulder-to-shoulder with customers.

The vast majority of bags were being stuffed with whiteout shirts and sweatshirts.

There's a lot of green going into True North's pockets from selling white things, even though the man who came up with the whiteout idea pitched it because he thought nobody would need to run out to buy anything.

Rod Palson figured a white item of clothing was a staple most people already had at home.

Ryan Chartier, who stopped into the store to get a white T-shirt for his girlfriend, said it's not good enough to grab a plain one from Wal-Mart. It's about wanting the authentic stuff with the logo to show your pride.

"It's the stuff you see the players wearing when they're being interviewed and everybody else in the stands wearing," he said. "It's also something I'll have for one day when I'm old and can look back on the experience of the Jets being in the playoffs."

Rob Mitchell grabbed himself a pair of Patrik Laine socks to go with his whiteout gear. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Rob Mitchell believes that longtime hardcore Jets fans probably do have most of their gear, but the team's success and the hype around it is winning over new fans who need to get outfitted.

"I think there's people here at these game who maybe were a casual fan before, or maybe not a fan at all, who are just getting sucked into the vortex of the storm," he said, showing off a pair of Patrik Laine socks he picked up at the store.

"I already outfitted myself in white Jets playoff gear three years ago [when Winnipeg was swept from the post-season by the Anaheim Ducks in four games] but I felt the need to continue to support the team.

"If Mark Chipman [chair of True North Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Jets and the arena] can invest in a beautiful arena and a fantastic team, the least I can do is buy a hilarious pair of socks to wear with my white gear."

Setting records

Winnipeg's seven-goal outburst in Game 3 set a franchise record for the most goals scored in a playoff game, according to True North.

As well, the four goals the team scored in the second period of that game tied the franchise record for most goals the team has ever notched in one period. That other time was the first period of Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild in the first round.