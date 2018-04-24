NHL announces Jets, Predators will face off Friday for Game 1 in Nashville

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Predators in Nashville on Friday, and the game will be televised by CBC.

The NHL announced early Tuesday evening that puck drop in Game 1 of the series will be at 7 p.m. CT.

It’s official… round two begins Friday!<br><br>📺: CBC, SN360, TVA Sports, NBCSN<br><br>WE ARE WINNIPEG. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGWhiteout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGWhiteout</a> <a href="https://t.co/vA3QxSPV2T">pic.twitter.com/vA3QxSPV2T</a> —@NHLJets

The Jets tamed the Minnesota Wild with an impressive 3-1 victory in their first-round series, which came to a close in Winnipeg last Friday.

Thousands flocked to the streets of downtown Winnipeg to watch those games on big outdoor screens, and the parties are expected to continue in the second round.