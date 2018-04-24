Skip to Main Content
NHL announces Jets, Predators will face off Friday for Game 1 in Nashville

Notifications

New

NHL announces Jets, Predators will face off Friday for Game 1 in Nashville

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Predators in Nashville Friday at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by CBC.

CBC to broadcast first game of second-round series

CBC News ·
Game 1 between the Predators and Jets will take place Friday at 7 p.m. CT, the NHL says. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Predators in Nashville on Friday, and the game will be televised by CBC.

The NHL announced early Tuesday evening that puck drop in Game 1 of the series will be at 7 p.m. CT.

The Jets tamed the Minnesota Wild with an impressive 3-1 victory in their first-round series, which came to a close in Winnipeg last Friday.

Thousands flocked to the streets of downtown Winnipeg to watch those games on big outdoor screens, and the parties are expected to continue in the second round.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us