Jets fans welcome Predators to Winnipeg with apologies

The playoff battle between the NHL's regular season titans has landed in Winnipeg and Jets fans, in typical Canadian fashion, were quick to extend apologies to the Nashville Predators.

Not for the chill in weather that has descended on the city — after all, that's what a whiteout blizzard brings. No, these were offered out of advance sympathy ahead of Game 3 of the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal..

"I just want to apologize for the beating they're about to encounter tonight and Thursday night. I'm sorry Nashville, but that's what's going down," said Myron Krahn.

An oversized Budweiser goal light, set up amid the whiteout street party, is ready to go off when the Jets score. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

"The last two games have been played pretty tight but now we're here, we're in Winnipeg. And I'm sorry Nashville, but this is our house and you're going down," said Paul Bodnarchuk.

The last NHL game at Bell MTS Place was April 20 when the Jets eliminated the Minnesota Wild from Round 1 with a 5-0 victory. Fans are hungry for the return and despite the brash comments, they're admittedly a little more stressed out with this match-up between the NHL's top teams in the regular season.

The Jets took Game 1 in Nashville by a score of 4-1 but cashed in a lot of lucky chips because they were vastly outplayed. Game 2 went to double overtime with Nashville coming out on top 5-4.

The Jets' home of Bell MTS Place proved to be the most difficult venue for visitors this season with Winnipeg putting together a league-best 32-7-2 record in the regular season. They went three-for-three in the first round against the Minnesota Wild.

But the Predators were the best road team in the regular season and won two of three in Colorado against the Avalanche in the first round.

Paul Bodnarchuk shows off his lucky Patrik Laine socks. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Winnipeg hasn't lost a home game since Feb. 27. The team that beat them? Nashville by a 6-5 score.

So how do you, as a fan, deal with the stress?

For Bodnarchuk, it means wearing the same thing he has so far for all of the Jets' successes to this point — same white pants and jersey, same spiked white wig, same face paint and same Patrik Laine-themed socks.

"You hear about players doing the same routines and having superstitions, well I think it's the same for the fans," he said, then pointed to his white-painted beard. "This isn't coming off until it's all over."

Jets fans decked out as old-school CBC broadcasters. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

For the Krahns, it's all about diving into the chips.

"We're about the comfort food," Myron Krahn said. "We rely on food to calm ourselves down."

"I think we're more nervous than the players because there's nothing that we can do about it, to help them," added Jill.

Oh, but there is, according to Jets head coach Paul Maurice.

Tapping into the fans

The energy the fans bring every game feeds the players at a time when they need it most.

"Energy in the playoffs is critical. As this goes on, even if you get rest between series, the bodies don't feel quite as strong. The hitting is heavy. The energy expenditure is huge," Maurice said.

Two RCAF CF-18 Hornet fighter jets conducted a flyby over Bell MTS Place just before the puck dropped at 7:09 p.m. CT to mark the Jets' first home game of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. (@RCAF_ARC/Twitter)

Coming home is like tapping into an IV of adrenaline for the players.

"We're gonna get a bounce from energy that you don't get on the road," Maurice said, adding that Jets fans are tuned into the action unlike any others.

Fans in other cities are treated to big productions — the theatrics of the knight defeating opponents at centre ice before Las Vegas home games, or the opportunity to swing a sledgehammer at a car painted in enemy colours in Nashville.

In Winnipeg, the fans don't need the sideshows, Maurice said.

"This building and the fans are loud and wired to the game. It's not the music, it's not the stuff that happens in the TV timeouts that wires them up, it's the game that wires our fans up." he said.

"So when we play that aggressive game and we get those chances, there's more energy, feels different than on the other team's bench, it's just a really good home building."

Ending the streaks

The Jets' streak of scoring the first goal in a game was halted on Sunday when the Predators struck first, just 27 seconds in. Until then, the Jets had a 10-game run going, dating back to the regular season.

The Preds' P.K. Subban scored on the power play five minutes into the second period on Sunday, ending the Jets' streak of perfect penalty kills. The Jets, who hadn't allowed power play goals against in the final two games against Minnesota and in Game 1 against Nashville, were 10-for-10 on the kill.

The puck drops for Game 4 on Thursday at 8:30 CT in Winnipeg while Game 5 is back in Nashville on Sunday.

