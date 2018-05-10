Skip to Main Content
Jets beat Predators 5-1 in Game 7

The Winnipeg Jets are advancing to the Western Conference final after a historic win in Nashville Thursday night.

Aidan Geary · CBC News ·
Winnipeg Jets centre Paul Stastny celebrates after teammate Tyler Myers scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Jets beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 in Game 7 of the series at Bridgestone Arena.

The win clinched the Jets' spot in Round 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

No Winnipeg NHL franchise has ever advanced past the Round 2 of the post-season. In fact, the Jets made history in Game 1 of the series, winning the first Round 2 NHL game of either the Jets 1.0 or the current franchise, formerly known as the Atlanta Thrashers.

The Jets will host the Golden Knights at Bell MTS Place on Friday.

Highlights from Period 1: 

Jets goals by Tyler Myers and Paul Statsny; Preds' P.K. Subban scores too. Pekka Rinne pulled as Jets go up 2-1. 6:10

Period 2: 

10th goal of the post-season for Scheifele. Jets with a 2-goal lead heading into the 3rd. WPG 3 NSH 1 1:07
