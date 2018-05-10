Jets beat Predators 5-1 in Game 7

The Winnipeg Jets are advancing to the Western Conference final after a historic win in Nashville Thursday night.

The Jets beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 in Game 7 of the series at Bridgestone Arena.

The win clinched the Jets' spot in Round 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

No Winnipeg NHL franchise has ever advanced past the Round 2 of the post-season. In fact, the Jets made history in Game 1 of the series, winning the first Round 2 NHL game of either the Jets 1.0 or the current franchise, formerly known as the Atlanta Thrashers.

The Jets will host the Golden Knights at Bell MTS Place on Friday.

Highlights from Period 1:

Jets goals by Tyler Myers and Paul Statsny; Preds' P.K. Subban scores too. Pekka Rinne pulled as Jets go up 2-1. 6:10

Period 2: