Breaking
Jets beat Predators 5-1 in Game 7
The Winnipeg Jets are advancing to the Western Conference final after a historic win in Nashville Thursday night.
The Jets beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 in Game 7 of the series at Bridgestone Arena.
The win clinched the Jets' spot in Round 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
No Winnipeg NHL franchise has ever advanced past the Round 2 of the post-season. In fact, the Jets made history in Game 1 of the series, winning the first Round 2 NHL game of either the Jets 1.0 or the current franchise, formerly known as the Atlanta Thrashers.
The Jets will host the Golden Knights at Bell MTS Place on Friday.