Winnipeg Jets to observe moment of silence for Humboldt Broncos

Manitoba hockey organizations are reacting with sadness and support after 14 people died in a bus crash carrying a Saskatchewan junior hockey team Friday night.

Read the latest on the crash: 'You are in Saskatchewan's hearts': 14 confirmed dead in junior hockey team bus crash

RCMP confirmed 14 people have died and 14 more have been injured after the bus and a semi collided north of Tisdale, Sask., about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. The bus was carrying 28 members of the Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team.

The Nipawin Hawks of the SJHL say the crash involved the team bus of the Broncos, who were on their way to Nipawin for Game 5 of its SJHL semifinal series. The crash happened about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale.

A Winnipeg player, Matthieu Gomercic, played for the Broncos and was on the bus. CBC Manitoba does not have information about his current condition.

The Winnipeg Jets confirmed Saturday morning they will mark the tragedy before tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"It's been determined we will definitely have a moment of silence before tonight's game," said Jets spokesperson Scott Brown.

The thoughts and prayers of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a> and all our fans are with the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos, their players, staff, families and friends. —@NHLJets

The hockey community is in shock and mourning, said Hockey Manitoba executive director Peter Woods.

"I think everyone in the hockey community has been impacted by this," said Woods. "Everyone certainly feels for the people directly impacted by this.

"It's tragic. We have players on that team that are from all over Western Canada.… I think it's very difficult to come to grips with it right now."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the players, staff and families of the <a href="https://twitter.com/HumboldtBroncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumboldtBroncos</a> organization. —@hockeymanitoba

Woods said while Hockey Manitoba waits for details, they will offer whatever support and help they can.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the team with a goal of $100,000 to help support the families. As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, $80,000 had been pledged from people across Canada.