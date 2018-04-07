Moment of silence held for victims of Humboldt Broncos fatal bus crash before Winnipeg Jets game

Minutes before the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks squared-off Saturday night, players from both teams joined fans in Winnipeg for a moment of silence to honour the victims of the Humboldt Broncos fatal bus crash.

Fifteen people were killed and 14 injured after the Humboldt Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team's bus crashed with a semi-trailer north of Tisdale, Sask., about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon Friday.

Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine joined all players from both the Jets and the opposing Chicago Blackhawks in wearing the word "Broncos" on the back of their jerseys during the game. (Shane Gibson/CBC)

Fans at Bell MTS Place all stood and not a sound could be heard throughout the arena as players from both benches formed a circle at centre ice and stood with their heads down.

Players from each team stood staggered next to one another in the circle.

Before Saturday's game the Jets and the Blackhawks announced players from both teams would wear the word "Broncos" on the back of their jerseys during the game.

Rance Cardinal held up a sign reading 'Humboldt Strong' at the Winnipeg Jets' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 7, 2018. (Shane Gibson/CBC)

"In place of individual names, 'Broncos' is meant to symbolize the unity and support of our hockey communities coming together as one for the Humboldt Broncos' family, " read a release from the Jets.

Earlier in the day Jets' head coach Paul Maurice said all of the hockey world is in mourning.

"At all the rinks in Canada and the States, they'll be remembered tonight and certainly every day going forward," he told media.

"The game will not take centre stage. It won't. It will be played and that's it."

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice said all of hockey is in mourning after the deadly bus crash in Saskatchewan Friday night. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

As well the Jets said all money raised by the 50/50 draw at the game would be donated to the Humboldt Broncos.

Additionally, the Jets, Blackhawks and the National Hockey League each donated $25,000 to the 50/50 draw in order to "sweeten the pot".

A Winnipeg player with the Humboldt Broncos, Matthieu Gomercic, 20, survived the fatal crash, a close friend of the player's family confirmed to CBC News.