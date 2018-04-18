Jets fandom reaches new heights as climber scales 60-metre ice tower in skates, jersey in honour of whiteout

One Winnipeg Jets fan took the whiteout to new heights over the weekend, climbing the 60-metre ice tower in St. Boniface in full hockey gear, white Jets jersey included.

The giant, three-sided ice tower at 141 Messager St. in St. Boniface was set to close on Sunday, so 53-year-old Ray Hope figured he had to do something to send it off. His wife Jackie suggested he climb it in his Jets jersey to support the team.

"I thought, 'Why don't I just wear all my gear, my hockey gear, and go up that way — including my skates," said Hope.

That meant forgoing the usual "crampons" — ice-grippers that are normally used to climb the tower safely.

"It was a lot harder. I didn't know what to expect, because skates, obviously, are slippery — they're meant to slide on ice, and our crampons aren't," said Hope, an avid ice climber.

"So it was definitely a lot more on my hands than on my feet. And we actually teach to put all your weight on your feet, so this is contrary to what we teach.… Very hard, but very fun."

Hope said he was eventually able to "dial it in" and get a good climbing rhythm going, even with the gear on.

He said he's been climbing for three years and wouldn't recommend climbing with skates to a rookie.

Challenge to Minnesota climbers

Manitoba climbers make an annual run down to Sandstone, Minn., just north of Minneapolis, to climb an ice tower there.

Hope issued a challenge to Minnesota climbers on Wednesday to see if they can climb in skates in support of the Wild.

"We've issued a challenge to them — I don't know if there's going to be enough time and I don't know if they have ice still down there, but just in the spirit of fun, we're hoping they might be able to do a similar thing."

He hasn't heard back. With double-digit temperatures permeating the forecast in Winnipeg, the St. Boniface ice tower is on its last legs, but Hope says it might stay open until next weekend.

He hopes his successful whiteout ascent provides some inspiration for the Jets as they progress through the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"The one thing I have learned about rock and ice climbing is the only way to get to the top is to really push, even when it's hard and you don't think you can. So even though we've been having good luck here, there's going to be some tough skates out there, and I know you can push through," he said.

"And I know they can too.… Go Jets go!"