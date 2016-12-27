It's the season for giving, and the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club is hoping to score big with a food drive in support of Winnipeg Harvest.

The Winnipeg Jets food drive kicked off Tuesday. Fans are invited to bring non-perishable food donations to home games in January.

Donors can drop off their goods at all entrances to the game on Jan. 9, 11, 18 and 21.

For those fans who forget to bring a tin for the bin, pre-bundled food packages are available for $5 at the arena.

Supporters can also donate food at the three Winnipeg Save-On-Foods locations on McPhillips Street, St. James Street and North Town Road starting Tuesday until Jan. 20.