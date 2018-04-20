Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Jets fans prepare for biggest whiteout street party ever for Game 5

Nearly 30,000 people are expected to be in and outside of Bell MTS Place as the Jets take on the Minneosta Wild in a possible series-clinching game.
