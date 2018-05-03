Watching game at 4:30 a.m. worth it for Jets fans in Greece

A pair of dedicated Jets fans vacationing in Greece didn't let an eight-hour time difference stop them from having their own mini-whiteout party to watch Winnipeg meet the Predators in Game 4 of the NHL playoffs.

Julia Peristerakis and Conor Beach-Nelson were tired of missing playoff games during their vacation, so they decided to find a way to watch Thursday night's tilt in Naxos, Greece.

Easier said than done — and not just because in Naxos, the puck dropped at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

"We keep hearing about these amazing games, we keep waking up to the score," said Peristerakis over the phone from Naxos, where she and Beach-Nelson are visiting her grandmother.

"We really wanted to watch one, so we asked around and they kept sending us to another bar, another bar."

She couldn't figure out a way to stream the game from overseas either, Peristerakis said. The closest she got was sitting up through one game before the jet lag wore off, constantly refreshing her browser to see if the score changed online.

Finally, they scored at a Scandinavian bar. After a little digging, the owner confirmed he could get the game on his TV.

Sure, Naxos is stunningly pretty, but it's not the home of the Winnipeg Jets. (Submitted by Julia Peristerakis)

The bar usually closes at 5 a.m., but the owner said he'd bend the rules to accommodate a couple dedicated fans.

"He said, you know what I'm going to do for you, we'll leave it on," Peristerakis said shortly before the game started Thursday night.

"He's going to leave us with the remote out on a beautiful patio here that overlooks the harbour and the ocean and he said he'll leave us with the remote, and when we're done, we just shut it off."

"We couldn't believe it, we're so grateful. Prime bar, beautiful location."

Peristerakis said they couldn't find any other hockey fans in Naxos, but it wasn't for lack of enthusiasm.

"We're trying to act out 'hockey' — we don't know the word for hockey," she laughed.

"But we're showing them photos in the bar of the whiteout and the street party and they seem pretty impressed."