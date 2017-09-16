The Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest takes off Saturday and at least one hockey lover didn't let distance stop him from seeing his favourite players.

Brasen Sim, 11, and his mother drove five hours from Weyburn, Sask., to take in the pre-season practice and festivities at Bell MTS Iceplex.

"I'm hoping to see Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine," said Brasen, adding he thinks Laine is an exciting addition to the team.

"Watching Laine, because of how good he was doing last year, I think that he could improve even more because of his young age and I think he'll shock rock it up."

Brasen said he hopes to see the Jets' defence pick up its game. "Last year, it was all offence instead of defence and so I think they just need to even that out a little bit more."

The fourth annual Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest runs until 4 p.m. and is free for all fans. It includes the opportunity to watch two rosters of players as they take to the ice in training camp, games, activities, autograph sessions, player and coach interviews, and more.

Winnipeg Jets pre-season action kicks off on Monday against the Minnesota Wild at Bell MTS Place at 7 p.m., and continues with a home game against the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday.