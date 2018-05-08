Life in prison for man who stabbed Winnipeg couple to death in Wolseley in 2013

A man who stabbed a couple to death in their Winnipeg home in 2013 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole of 20 years.

Last April, Jeffrey Kionke was convicted of second-degree murders of Unice Ophelia Crow, 19, and Trevor James Sinclair, 31, in 2014.

Crow and Sinclair were stabbed to death in their third-floor suite in a rooming house in Wolseley on Aug. 29, 2013.

Justice Brenda L. Keyser described the murders as "particularly brutal" in her sentencing decision Tuesday. Sinclair suffered between 16 and 18 stab wounds, while Crow suffered between 10 and 12 wounds, she wrote.

"Nothing that I do in this matter will result in what they [the victims' families] want most — the return of their loved ones."

Trevor James Sinclair, 31, (left), and Unice Ophelia Crow, 19, were found dead inside a Wolseley rooming house in 2013. (CBC) On Aug. 29, Kionke entered Crow and Sinclair's suite, "angry and armed with a knife," to confront Sinclair about a disturbance in their suite, Keyser wrote in her judgment.

After he attacked the couple, Keyser wrote Kionke took "extensive" steps to point blame away from himself.

He wiped his fingerprints from the doorknob, took a shower, threw his knife and clothing into the river and pressured his girlfriend to lie to police, in addition to lying police himself, Keyser wrote.

Kionke received an automatic life sentence for the convictions.

'Horrific childhood'

Kionke's defence attorney told court he had a horrific childhood, including severe sexual and physical abuse.

He has also dealt with medical issues including mental health problems and physical repercussions from several car crashes, Keyser noted.

Kionke's previous criminal record included 17 prior convictions, Keyser wrote. Two of them were violent: an assault in 1992 and another in 1994.

Since his arrest in 2014, Kionke has completed more than 40 rehabilitation programs, Keyser added.

The Canadian Criminal Code sets the range for parole ineligibility for second-degree murder between 10 and 25 years for each count.

Keyser set that period at 20 years for each murder for Kionke, to be served concurrently in one 20-year span.

"I would point out that Kionke will have to satisfy the parole authorities that he is a suitable candidate for release before it will be considered, and it may be that he will never be released," she wrote.

"Whether he does the work required to make that possible is now in his hands."