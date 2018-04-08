Schedule released for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets will officially start their 2018 NHL playoff run Wednesday.

The NHL announced two scenarios for the start of first round of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs Sunday, depending on who ends up on top of the Atlantic Division.

Either way, the Jets and Wild's first three games of the first round are set in stone.

The series will kick-off in Winnipeg Wednesday, April 11, with the puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bell MTS Place.

Game Two will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 13, in Winnipeg, before moving to Minnesota Sunday, April 15 for Game Three starting at 6 p.m.

Game Four will be played in Minnesota, but whether it goes Tuesday, April 17, or Wednesday, April 18, will depend on the outcome of Sunday's Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers game.

The Bruins (50-19-12, 112 points) sit one point back of the Tampa Bay Lightning (54-23-5, 113 points) for the top spot in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

Boston will clinch first place with a win of any kind, while Tampa Bay will claim the title if Boston loses in any fashion.

If Tampa Bay ends up in first place, the Jets-Wild will play their fourth game on the Tuesday at 7 p.m., but if Boston takes top spot, the fourth game will go Wednesday at 7 p.m.

If necessary Game Five will be played in Winnipeg Friday, April 20, Game Six will be played in Minnesota Sunday, April 22, and the teams will return to Winnipeg for Game Seven Wednesday, April 25, if needed.