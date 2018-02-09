Police in St. Thomas, Jamaica have arrested a male suspect in connection with the death of two Winnipeg seniors in their vacation home in that country last month.

The bodies of Melbourne Flake, 81, and Etta Flake, 70, were discovered in the home in Retreat, St. Thomas, on the morning of Jan. 9. The couple's hands and feet were bound and their bodies showed signs of assault, police said.

On Wednesday, one month later, police arrested a suspect in Seaforth district, St. Thomas, according to a news release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

"To know that they caught somebody who could potentially be the one responsible is so — I don't even know what to say. It's such a relief," said Debbie Olfert, the Flakes' daughter.

"But it's a suspect. They're not saying they have charged anybody. So you kind of have to hold off on the celebration in a way."

The Flakes, who retired several years ago, had five children and 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Olfert said.

They immigrated to Canada 53 years ago from Jamaica in search of work: Melbourne was a carpenter and Etta worked as a nurse, she added.

Since their deaths, Olfert said she and her siblings have simply been "doing the motions": working through obstacles to get their bodies back to Canada and preparing for the funeral, which will take place on Saturday.

"We're so busy trying to get things ready for the celebration of life, the funeral, there's so much to plan, there's so many fine details to do," Olfert said.

Her parents' bodies arrived in Canada on Thursday.

"They're both here, and we can get on with planning the rest of the funeral, celebration of life, and … and then perhaps we can exhale and start our own individual recoveries," she said. "And it's going to take a while, it's going to take a long while for some of us, longer than others."

"I lost both my parents in one fell swoop — wasn't an accident, it wasn't natural death."

After the Flakes' death, the Canadian government issued a warning advising travellers going to Montego Bay to avoid leaving secure resort areas because of high crime rates in Jamaica.