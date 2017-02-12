Winnipeggers are lacing up, strapping in and bundling up to compete in a winter activity event challenging individuals and teams to rack up 130 kilometres worth of human-powered outdoor action.

The Jack Frost Challenge kicked off Sunday at The Forks, put on by Winnipeg environmental group the Green Action Centre. Participants have until Feb. 18 to meet the goal.

Challenge coordinator Elizabeth Shearer said the competition is intended to bring people together and get them moving during winter months they might otherwise spend in hibernation.

"You can go snowshoeing, snowboarding, skating, skiing, walking, biking. You choose your own adventure," she said.

It also comes with prizes, for achievements including individual and group prizes for most kilometres logged, best team name and one for "best frosty face" generated by outdoor fun.

'You end up hating the winter'

Winnipegger Arlie Harnett is looking forward to taking part with her husband and friends as a team. The five of them will count their kilometres together to reach 130.

"I think if you stay inside, you end up hating the winter, but if you take advantage of some of the sports that winter has to offer, then you end up enjoying it," she said.

James Beddome will also be participating. He said he's looking on the bright side: "It could be a lot colder."

"I'm looking forward to trying to skate everyday. It's kind of a fun Winnipeg way of getting around. I might even, I'm debating trying to pull my skateboard out just to be a little bit different, and also the bike, of course, or walking," Beddome said. On Sunday he skated to his workplace for the first time as part of the event.

"I usually walk, but I was surprised to take the skate today — it was a lot faster, so it might become more of a daily habit for me."