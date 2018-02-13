Manitoba's police watchdog is trying to track down the occupants of a pickup truck that stopped at the scene of a fatal hit and run involving an off-duty Winnipeg police officer last October.

Cody Severight, 23, died after being hit by a car while crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue on Oct. 10, 2017.

Const. Justin Holz, 34, was later charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene in connection with the crash.

On Tuesday, the Independent Investigation Unit put out a news release asking for the public's help to find anybody who was inside a black Dodge Ram crew cab pickup truck that was stopped at the scene at the time of the crash.

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit wants to identify and speak with whoever was inside this black pickup truck at the scene of the crash on Oct. 10, 2017. (Independent Investigation Unit)

The unit, which investigates all serious incidents involving Manitoba police officers, wants to identify and speak with the occupants of the truck, the release said.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the driver or passengers is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.