Police have taken the unusual step of warning drivers to steer clear of bridges across Winnipeg, as icy conditions lead to a spate of crashes.

"Please avoid all bridges in Winnipeg as weather conditions have created hazardous ice conditions and we are experiencing numerous motor vehicle accidents," police said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

City of Winnipeg sanding trucks are heading out, but officials said it will take time to reach all of the affected bridges.

The Perimeter Highway has been closed westbound between St. Mary's Road and Pembina Highway because of a motor vehicle collision, officials said.

Winnipeg's Traffic Management Centre also reported crashes on the St. James Bridge, and on the Chief Peguis Bridge eastbound.

A CBC videographer saw two fire trucks that had collided on the Redwood Bridge.

