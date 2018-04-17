'We're a part of their family': Winnipeg service, firework display honours Humboldt Broncos

Fireworks shot into the sky in Winnipeg Monday night following a prayer service in honour of the those who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer collided with the Saskatchewan junior hockey team's charter bus north of Tisdale, Sask., on April 6. The sole Winnipeg player on the team, Matthieu Gomercic, survived the crash.

A firework display was put on Monday night after a service at the former Immanuel Pentecostal Church, now called My Church Winnipeg, on Wilkes Avenue in memory of those killed or injured.

Organizer Karen Jacques said it was important to not just focus on the tragedy.

"Sending our wishes their way. It's hockey, family, showing them that we're a part of their family and praying for their healing," Jacques said.

The display followed a prayer service inside the church that included remarks from Hockey Manitoba executive director Peter Woods, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief John Lane.

Hockey players and fans held their sticks high outside as the names of the 16 people who died were read out loud.

Attendees at the vigil held their sticks high as the names of the people killed in the crash were read out loud. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

People signed a banner at the gathering with messages of condolence and support for Humboldt.

"For something like what happened to the Humboldt team, it's unimaginable," Woods said.

"I think that's why it hits home, because most of us have travelled on a bus at some point, and this could easily have happened to anyone."

As of Monday night, a GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $12 million in support of players and families affected by the crash.