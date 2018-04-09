Winnipeg school flags fly at half-mast in honour of Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Schools in a Winnipeg school division are flying their flags at half-mast on Monday, in honour and support of friends, families and victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan.

The collision Friday between a bus carrying the Broncos junior league hockey team from Humboldt, Sask., and a semi-trailer truck killed 15 people. Another 14 were injured.

Ted Fransen, superintendent of education for the Pembina Trails School Division in Winnipeg, said he saw many of the division's schools posting on Twitter, asking students to wear Broncos colours, green and yellow, on Monday in honour of the team.

"I was moved by that," he said, so he and colleagues decided to ask schools in the division to lower their flags to half-mast.

Shaftesbury High School posted on its Twitter page that the school will observe a moment of silence for the team following O Canada. Acadia Junior High posted it will be collecting money in a donation jar. Both schools are in the Pembina Trails division.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SHSWpgevents?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SHSWpgevents</a> update in honour of the Humboldt Broncos our staff and students are encouraged to wear green or yellow on Monday! In addition to our flag flying at half mast tomorrow along with all Pembina Trails schools we will observe a moment of silence following O'Canada. <a href="https://t.co/5fK6KvOHGb">pic.twitter.com/5fK6KvOHGb</a> —@SHSWpg

The Winnipeg sign at The Forks was also lit up in green and gold over the weekend in honour of the victims, and a Manitoba Junior Hockey League playoff game between the Steinbach Pistons and Virden Oil Capitals scheduled for Sunday night was postponed out of respect.

The Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks had previously honoured the team by wearing the word BRONCOS on the back of their game jerseys in place of their own names during their Saturday night match.

The Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks come together at centre ice, wearing Broncos on the backs of their jerseys, for a moment of silence for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims on Saturday night. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Fransen said the accident hit close to home.

"Like so many other Canadians, I was certainly touched by this. My own children, my sons rode hockey buses," he said.

"I personally travelled rural Manitoba on hockey buses when I was a principal in rural Manitoba, so I had personal experiences with those many lonely highway evening drives after a hockey game."