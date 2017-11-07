The Winnipeg Humane Society had to move many animals because of flooding. Spokesperson Kyle Jahns says a pipe froze and then burst in the shelter ceiling Monday afternoon.

"There was literally a waterfall that was coming out from the roof here, the tiles started crashing from underneath, and then this whole area in the adoptions was completely flooded," Jahns said.

"Our education area was flooded, it was seeping into the admin area and the gift shop as well. So there was a lot of damage that was done overnight,"

The WHS had to move eight dogs out of the flooded area and put some cats and bunnies up off the ground to protect them from the water, but no animals were hurt in the incident.

But Jahns says the animals were stressed by the move.

"It was just a really stressful time… with the sirens and the water rushing in so they're dealing with a little bit of stress and coming down from that, but we have a team that's able to monitor that as well and make sure that they're going to be ok."

The WHS was closed early this week, but is set to reopen Wednesday. The water damaged several computers, which means it will take longer to process adoptions, Jahns said.

The WHS has filed an insurance claim, but they don't know how much it will cover. They've put out a call for donations to help them repair the damage.