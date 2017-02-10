Emergency crews are on scene fighting a house fire in the St. John's area of Winnipeg.

The fire broke out at the Lansdowne Avenue home on Friday evening. Crews were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m., said a spokesman for Winnipeg police.

By around 10:30 p.m., the home had collapsed.

Nine fire trucks plus crews were battling the blaze. The flames had leaped onto the houses immediately next door.

"It's just too bad that something like this has to happen," said Steven Tudryn, who lives in the area.

By around 10:30 p.m. the house had collapsed. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

​Crews remain on scene.

More details to come.