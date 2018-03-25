Nine people managed to get out safely after a home caught fire in Winnipeg's South St. Vital area early Sunday morning.

Five adults and two kids were sent to hospital for observation after a fire started around 4 a.m. in the home on Beliveau Road near St. Anne's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard. The other two individuals weren't sent to hospital.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service platoon chief Brian Marchak said the fire started in the basement of the house and spread to the main floor.

At one point a mayday was called because one of the firefighters got lost in the basement while battling the flames, he said.

Marchak said that firefighter was rescued and is OK.

Northbound St Annes Rd is now open traffic. Southbound remains closed at this time. #winnipeg #traffic @WinnipegTMC https://t.co/NtALa5KHMN — @wpgpolice

St. Anne's Road at Bishop Grandin was briefly closed as fire crews worked.

The fire was contained shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.