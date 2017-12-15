The Winnipeg Children's Hospital is restricting visitors to neonatal intensive care units to protect babies from respiratory infections.

HSC Children's has had nine cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) since Sept. 1, 2017. Other common respiratory viruses have also been confirmed, a news release from HSC said.

Due to these infections, visitors who are unwell and children who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations, or are under the age of five, are asked not to visit the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

"These types of respiratory infections can be very serious and may require hospitalization, and even intensive care," Dr. Aaron Chiu, RSV specialist for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority Child Health Program and HSC Winnipeg Children's Hospital, said in an emailed statement.

"Babies younger than 12 months old are most vulnerable to contracting RSV bronchiolitis, which is an infection of the small airways in the lungs."

Health tips

The HSC also released tips to help parents keep their babies healthy.

"Keep babies away from crowded public areas like shopping malls and schools where there may be people with colds or other illnesses," Chiu said.

Frequent hand washing is the best way prevent spreading germs, he said.