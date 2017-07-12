A couple from Iowa City have been busy soaking up the sights and sounds of Winnipeg while on their honeymoon.

"We have been loving it. Just the different sites and the different cultures," said Kari Santos who arrived in Winnipeg with her husband Spenser on Monday.

"I mean every corner we turn on, there's a different mural, there's a different statue, there's five people telling us different places to go," she added.

The honeymoon is a dream come true for Spenser who is an avid coin collector who had his eyes set on visiting the Royal Canadian Mint. Spenser said the mint was a big part of the couple's decision to come to Winnipeg, and loved the tour.

"It's quite delightful."

The couple have also visited the Manitoba Museum, Corydon Avenue, the Forks and Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Spenser said Winnipeg has a smaller feel to it even though it's a large Canadian city.

"For us it's a big city but it doesn't feel like a big city."

Kari said driving to Winnipeg made financial sense and offered this advice to couples looking for a non-vacation spot to go on their honeymoons:

"Think off the beaten path. It's your trip. There is no right or wrong way to run it, to do it."

The couple still plans to visit the Exchange District and more of the city's downtown before driving back home to Iowa.