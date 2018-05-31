Winnipeg police plead for help locating 18-year-old woman wanted in mother's stabbing death

Winnipeg police are still searching for 18-year-old Hailey Barker after her mother was found stabbed to death Monday afternoon.

Barker is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of her mother, 36-year-old Christine Lynnette Barker, but police have been unable to find her.

"A plea to the public: anyone that has information on where this person may be laying their head, may be sleeping, may be staying, please contact 911 immediately," said Const. Jay Murray.

Officers were called to a home on Beaumont Bay in the Fort Garry area of Winnipeg around 12:10 p.m. on May 28. Police were responding to a report of an injured woman and found Christine Barker suffering from stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Hailey's arrest, even though police don't think she's fled Manitoba.

"We have no information to indicate she's left Winnipeg but it's certainly a possibility whenever we see individuals who face charges of this nature," said Murray.

"She's unofficially known to police," he said. "We've dealt with her a lot but she's never been criminally charged with anything."

Christine Barker was found critically injured at this residence on Beaumont Bay on May 28. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

A neighbour saw the commotion on Monday, but did not know the woman who died.

"We saw the police and we don't know what happened," said Raidhullah Serzahi, who lives next door.

Police would not say whether the mother and daughter lived at the residence.

Anyone with information on Hailey Barker's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

She's described as being five feet six inches tall and 135 pounds, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).