Police arrest 1 suspect in West End homicide, ask for help to find 2nd

Winnipeg police have arrested one man accused of second-degree murder and are asking for the public's help to find the other man accused in connection with the same death.

Street patrol officers arrested Faron Junior Henderson, 28, on Monday, police said in a news release on Wednesday after asking for assistance to find him and Jerome Devon Kakagamic, 24, last week.

Henderson and Kakagamic are accused of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Gilbert Chartrand, 42. Henderson was officially charged after his arrest, police said.

Police say Chartrand was stabbed to death at an apartment complex at the corner of Agnes Street and Sargent Avenue in the evening of April 4.

Kakagamic remains at large. Police said he's considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached under any circumstance.

He's described as roughly six-feet tall and weighing about 172 pounds.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to contact either members of the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).