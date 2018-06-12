Second homeless census aims to give clearer picture of Winnipeg population

For the second time, the Winnipeg Street Census aimed to give government and community organizations a snapshot of homeless people in the city.

Hundreds of volunteers fanned out across the city over a 24-hour period in April in an effort to get a clearer picture of Winnipeg's homeless population.

On April 17 and 18, nearly 300 volunteers encountered close to 1,500 people experiencing homelessness, collecting detailed information on their housing situations, personal characteristics and backgrounds.

Rather than attempting to give an estimate of the total number of homeless people in Winnipeg, the survey gives researchers and decision-makers an idea of who is experiencing homelessness, why, and what barriers they face trying to get out of it.

"[It] is virtually impossible to get an exact count of the homeless population. Invisibility is a survival strategy for people experiencing homelessness," a preliminary census report said.

Last November, a homeless camp sprung up near businesses around Maryland Street and Portage Avenue in West Broadway. (Jeff Stapledon/CBC News)

Volunteers spoke to people in 69 different locations around the city, including shelters, transitional housing sites, bottle depots and community agencies. They also walked along nearly 220 kilometres of city streets, mostly in the inner city.

The majority of people included in the survey are male (65.1 per cent) and Indigenous (61.2 per cent).

Nearly 60 per cent of people surveyed had been homeless for four years or less over the course of their lives, while the average length of time over the past year people spent homeless was seven months.

The authors say people who experience homelessness in their youth are more likely to experience homelessness throughout their lives. The median age when people first became homeless was 20, and the most frequent age was 18.

Two-thirds of people who experienced homelessness for 10 or more years throughout their lives first experienced homelessness when they were 18 or younger.

Close to 15 per cent of those surveyed were "unsheltered" — meaning they stayed in a public space like a bus shelter, park or in a car. Almost one quarter stayed in an emergency shelter, domestic violence shelter or youth shelter, while another quarter stayed temporarily in another's home.

The rest stayed in some form of transitional housing (17.4 per cent), institution (14 per cent), or a hotel/motel (3.4 per cent).

The survey authors caution that their method "vastly undercounts those who are staying temporarily with family, friends or strangers."

"Moreover, the survey missed many others staying in hotels who do not have a permanent home," they said.

The median age for people in the survey was 39. The survey included 367 youth under 29, 80.2 per cent of whom were Indigenous and 18.6 per cent identified as LGBTQ, which is higher than the 10.7 per cent for the total survey group.

Volunteers surveyed 94 children under 18 years old and 20 seniors over 65 years old.

More than half of those surveyed had not completed high school. A little more than a quarter (26.7 per cent) had a high school degree, 10.1 per cent had some post-secondary education, 9.1 per cent had graduated post-secondary and a small percentage (0.4 per cent) had a graduate degree.

Half of the people surveyed have spent time in foster care or in group homes, 5.9 per cent have served in the military or RCMP, and 1.8 per cent are immigrants or refugees who arrived in Canada within the last five years.

The survey methods used in this year's survey were updated from the last time the survey was conducted in 2015, meaning the results are not directly comparable. Surveyors hope that this year's results can be used as a baseline for future street census surveys.