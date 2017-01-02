Belting out one his newest hits, Those Steady Lights, Montreal-based singer songwriter Adam Karch is performing his 12th show in as many nights.

Karch has performed at clubs and festivals and in front of large crowds, but for this show, he's playing in front of 27 people in a Lindenwoods living room.

"It's really intimate. It's really, really bare bones. There's no clothes, everything is naked here, so it's really fun. I get to really see who I am," Karch smirks. "If you say the first joke and they don't laugh, you're like 'Oh my God I've got to do two sets of this,' but it always goes well."

Karch, a professional musician for more than 20 years, started his journey west from Val-d'or, Que. for a 13-stop tour through the Prairies. He is one of dozens of artists who've capitalized on the unique in-home concert program this year. It's his first-ever tour through the Winnipeg-based Home Routes and he says it has been a great experience.

"I'm playing for these people, but I'm really seeing who I am as far as attitude as far as charisma. Is it really what I am, is it really what I do and night after night I can feel this is working out really, really good."

Home Routes, the non-profit organization started putting together curated seasons of concerts in private homes in 2007. They carefully network and plot out circuits of homes that span across the country and diversify each tour with different styles of folk music.

Each host signs up to accommodate six concerts a year and they provide meals and accommodations for the artists as they sing their way through town. Caroline Charrette and her husband have been rearranging their dining room and living room for the past seven years.

"It's one of the nicer things that we've done. You can have this wonderful event in your house and it's an intimate setting — you have friends and neighbours and friends of friends and you have something in common," said Charrette.

Tim Osmond, artistic director for Home Routes, said the program aims to get artists off the Trans-Canada and create venues and opportunities for artists where there weren't any before. The concert series run from September to April and Osmond said there are fewer festivals and bigger shows during those months.

"All the talent in Canada is trying to find gigs, they're trying to find places to play and the reality is that it's a big country but there's not many places to play in," Osmond said, adding Home Routes does a good job bringing professional talent to small communities.

"Home Routes operates best in the vacuums, where there isn't really much going on and so if there's communities that want to sign up for this, we want to expand it into those communities and bring music to them."

Great for artists

Hosts collect $20 from each guest for the musicians and they take care of the artists' room and board. The artists are able to cover a lot of ground in short distances, connect new audiences to their music and they can pocket an average of $5,000 during a two-week tour.

"It's not a year's worth of work, it's two weeks, but for me it's two weeks that mean a lot to me," said Karch.

Artists come from all over Canada, some from the U.S. and even one from both England and New Zealand in previous years. The program averages an application from an artist almost every day. Going from 262 shows the first year to 720 shows in the 2017 season, the program has not only grown, it's taken root.

"It's really blown up beyond our expectations. We're really blown away at the attitude of Canadians, just putting their time on the line and opening up their living rooms and being hospitable, this would not happen without volunteers," said Osmond.

With ticket sales, merchandise and other fees from more than 150 homes this season, Home Routes is projecting to help over 60 artists earn approximately $470,000 this year and Osmond said they are always looking for new homes and are even eyeing a possible expansion into the U.S.