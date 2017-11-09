A sex offender who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been re-arrested.

Quentin Sumner was wanted for breaching the conditions of his release, according to the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

The unit issued a news release earlier this week, asking the public to keep an eye out for Sumner and to contact police if he was seen.

Police described Sumner as a high risk to re-offend both sexually and violently, warning that all women were at risk.

The 40-year-old was declared a long-term offender in 2005 after being convicted of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and forcible confinement. He was placed under a 10-year supervision order in 2007.

The warrant was issued when he didn't return to his approved home as per conditions of his release.

Police did not say Thursday where Sumner was located.