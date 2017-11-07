Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding a sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding Quentin Allan Sumner. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Quentin Sumner, 40, is wanted for breaching the conditions of his release, police say.

The high-risk sex offender has been convicted of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and forcible confinement.

He was placed under a 10-year supervision order in 2007, and police said recently, he didn't return to his approved home and he's currently at large.

Police said Sumner is a high risk to reoffend both sexually and violently and that all women are at risk.

Sumner is five feet, nine inches tall and about 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the high-risk sex offender unit at 204-984-1888.

If it's after hours, people can call police at 204-986-6222.