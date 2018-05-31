Closing dates set for Concordia, Seven Oaks emergency rooms

Winnipeg's health authority revealed the timeline Thursday for the closure of Concordia Hospital's emergency room and the conversion of Seven Oaks General Hospital into an urgent care centre.

Concordia Hospital's ER will close in June 2019 and Seven Oaks General Hospital's emergency department will become an urgent care centre in September 2019, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority officials said.

The new details about the dramatic overhaul of Winnipeg's health-care services, described as the biggest health-care revamp in a generation, were announced at a news conference Thursday morning.

Before the two emergency departments are shuttered, upgrades to the ERs at the Health Sciences Centre and St. Boniface Hospital will be completed, health authority officials said.

HSC's expanded offerings will include a "mid-to-low acuity area of treatment" beginning next January. The expansion of St. Boniface's emergency department, complete with new triage, waiting area and mid-acuity treatment space, is scheduled to be ready by spring 2019.

A number of services offered at Grace and Seven Oaks hospitals will be sent to other sites.

Mental health services will be consolidated at HSC, St. Boniface and Victoria hospitals this December, while intensive care units will shift to HSC next spring and St. Boniface next fall.

Surgical services at Seven Oaks will be moved to other health-care facilities starting in January.

Health authority officials said they will find another use for Concordia's ER space.

The sweeping revamp to the delivery of Winnipeg's health-care services began last year, when the health authority announced half of the city's emergency departments would close to consolidate emergency care at Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and Grace Hospital.

The plan included converting emergency departments at Victoria and Seven Oaks to 24/7 urgent care centres, while ending 24-hour emergency care at Concordia.

The Misericordia Health Centre's urgent care centre was also closed in order to become a community intravenous therapy clinic.