The emergency department at Winnipeg's Victoria General Hospital will close in a week, to be converted to an urgent care centre as part of the first phase of sweeping changes to the city's health-care system.

As of 8 a.m. on Oct. 3, the ER will become an urgent care centre, said Lori Lamont, vice-president of interprofessional practice with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, as previously announced by the administration body.

The health authority and the province announced the closure earlier this year as part of a larger effort to streamline care in the city, following guidelines set out by Nova Scotia-based consultant Dr. David Peachey in a report commissioned by previous NDP government in 2015.

The changes will ultimately see the closure of three of Winnipeg's six emergency rooms, including one at Seven Oaks Hospital, which will be converted to an urgent care centre, and one at the Concordia Hospital.

The urgent care centre at Misericordia Health Centre will also be shut down next week, effective 8 p.m. on Oct. 2. The centre saw an average of 106 patients a day, the health authority said.

Victoria's emergency department saw 88 patients per day on average before the conversion, the health authority said in a press release Tuesday. More than half of them would also be appropriately treated at an urgent care centre, the release added.