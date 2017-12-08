To donate: Call toll free: 1-800-949-8323 Donate online at Winnipeg Harvest (select Harvesting Hope Radiothon in the drop-down menu).

Every second Monday, staff and volunteers at Winnipeg's Indigenous Family Centre distribute boxes of thoughtfully packaged food to dozens of patrons, who they think of as their guests.

Clients are thanked for coming, assigned a number and offered coffee to drink as they wait to receive their box in groups of three at a time.

The centre values the idea of dignity, said director Michele Visser.

"We never want people to feel like they have to line up, or wait outside or shuffle through," Visser said. "We want people to feel as if they were guests."

Michele Visser, director of the Indigenous Family Centre, said dignity is important to her and her team. (Janice Grant/CBC)

Visser's centre gets its food in bulk deliveries, dropped off on-site by a Winnipeg Harvest truck.

The boxes include fruit and vegetables, soup and crackers, dog food and cat food, and more, divided evenly between boxes so people don't have to worry about the supply running out before they get there.

"It's a continual challenge for people to be able to afford healthy food on a low, low income," Visser said.

"Some people [on social assistance] are getting maybe $8,000 [per year] to live on, and I'm actually being generous with that number.… Who of us can survive on that, and access food, clothing, shelter — basic human needs?"

This year's Harvesting Hope — CBC Manitoba's annual, weekend-long fundraiser for Winnipeg Harvest — began at 6 a.m. Friday.

You can donate money for the food bank by phone via the toll-free phone line ( 1-800-949-8323) until 8 p.m. on Friday, or donate online until Sunday night.

The radiothon features live performances from local musicians and stories from people who have used the food bank, while asking the public to donate money to the cause.

Last year, CBC audiences gave more than $172,000 for Winnipeg Harvest during Harvesting Hope.

This year, the event features performances by J.D. Edwards (on Information Radio from 7 a.m. to 8:37 a.m.), Tom Jackson (12 p.m.–12:30 p.m. on Radio Noon), Nation of Two (5 p.m.–6 pm. on Up to Speed) and more.

You can catch the performances by tuning in to CBC Radio One at 89.3 FM or watching CBC Winnipeg News at 6 p.m.

You can also follow along on social media using the hashtag #CBCHarvestHope.

Food items can be dropped off at Winnipeg Harvest at 1085 Winnipeg Ave. or in the designated bin at some city grocery stores.​

